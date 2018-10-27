But while dip powder was something new to me, it’s been infiltrating the U.S. manicure market since the '90s — and SNS, in particular, is especially popular in states like Florida, Texas, and California where dip powder is replacing acrylic as the go-to nail solution. Even though NYC salons haven't fully jumped onto the trend (more on that later), brands like OPI and Gelish have professional dip powder systems and there are even at-home kits available at Ulta. If you’re interested in trying dip powder, I'm breaking down everything you need to know — including whether it’s safe for your nails — ahead.