Aurora Nails Are This Summer’s Dreamiest Manicure Trend

Whatever your taste in manicures, summer’s nail trends always involve dialling up the shine a little, and the latest nail look taking over is no exception. In fact, this manicure gleams so brightly, you might want to keep a pair of sunglasses handy.
Enter: Aurora nails.
Iridescent, ethereal, and undeniably shiny, this multidimensional manicure is like having the Northern Lights at your fingertips — and it’s set to take over nail salons this summer.
What are aurora nails?
“Aurora nails are a multidimensional nail art look that has a beautiful iridescence,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets, much like this creation by licensed nail technician Jaimielynn. “It’s called this because it emulates the mesmerizing effect and rainbow-like glow of the Aurora Borealis.”
But between glazed doughnut manicures, cat-eye gels, and chrome finishes, you might be wondering how aurora nails differ. Their appeal? They take shine to the next level.
“Yes, the aurora nail effect is similar to chrome, cat eye, and glazed nails, but the term really describes the finish of the manicure — an iridescent chrome,” explains celebrity nail artist Loi Lien. “The base color can be any shade, but the top coat has to have that iridescent finish.” Think soap nails on steroids and you’re halfway there.
Experts have no doubts that it’s this trademark sheen that makes aurora nails so perfect for summer. “Their light-reflective finish looks stunning in natural sunlight, and the ethereal effect offers a high-impact look with minimal effort,” explains Streets, like these nails by licensed nail technician Cathy.
How do you create aurora nails?
According to Lien there are a couple of different ways that a nail artist will achieve an aurora manicure — either using an opalescent chrome powder or by incorporating finely cut pieces of Mylar, which is a reflective film that adds multidimensional shine: “This material comes in a variety of shades and can reflect one, two or even three colors depending on the angle you look at it,” explains Lien. The result is an ultra-glossy and glowing manicure that shifts with every movement.
While the whole process may take between one and two hours in the salon, there is a shortcut if you want to pay homage to the look at home: “While the best effects and longest-wearing designs are created using gels and chrome powders, layering pearlescent or iridescent top coats over a color of your choice can add dimension,” says Streets.
Try Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Special Effects Top Coats $12.99, for brilliant at-home options. Lien recommends OPI Nail Lacquer in Glazed N’ Amused, $11.99, as a topcoat for a DIY manicure. “It gives a similar iridescent look with colors shifting with the sun, but more of a shimmery finish than aurora nails created in salon,” Lien explains.
Ready to up the shine for your next manicure? Here are some of our favourite aurora nail looks to inspire you.
Soap Shine
Capturing all of the beautiful, glistening colors of a bubble bath, this glittering manicure by nail salon Yuca is totally dreamy.
Grape Pop
Lien says that the base color of your aurora manicure can be switched up depending on your personal taste, and this playful purple color used by nail artist Erika is so fresh and fun.
Pearl Shimmer
For a more everyday approach to aurora nails, make like nail technician Jade Marie and glaze your manicure with a pearlescent top coat like Le Mini Macron Le Sweet Nail Polish Special Effect Top Coat, $10.
Rainbow Scale
Why pick one base color when you can have every color of the rainbow? Literally. This bright and beautiful manicure by Tokyo salon 111 Nail is so joyful.
Holographic Sheen
Showing off the multidimensional shine that aurora nails are renowned for, this opalescent manicure by Melou’s Nails is simple but effective.
Metallic Details
Love yourself some nail art? This manicure by Chau Tran enlists a delicate base with fine metallic detailing.
