The French Manicure Is Back, According To NYC’s Fashion Girls

The manicure trends seen on Fashion Week runways tend to go one of two ways: bare or bedazzled. While the former is a purposeful way to keep the focus on the clothes, the latter's allure is quickly quelled because, unless you're up for Swarovski-studded gel extensions, it's damn hard to pull off IRL. Luckily for those looking to cop the latest look ASAP, this season has been different.
This New York Fashion Week — a showcase of designer collections for spring/summer 2020 — has shown nail trends that are neither flesh-toned or 3D. In fact, it's a '90s throwback we know and love that's officially found its way back into vogue: the French manicure.
From cool-kid Kith streetwear to the romantic silhouettes showcased by Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano, this season's biggest designers used the humble French tip as a subtle complement to the anticipated collections. Ahead, find the French-inspired manicure all the NYC models are wearing right now, plus the exact polishes that made them happen.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
