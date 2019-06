If you’re planning on doing an accent nail, the best way to reduce smudges or mistakes is to keep alternating, says Miho, instead of focusing on one nail at a time. "Mirror each step immediately after the other. For example, if you’re doing cow print nails , draw a splodge on one nail and then swiftly move on to the next nail so that the paint has a chance to dry." This is especially useful if you are using many different colours, because they may easily run into each other when wet. "Another trick is to dot some polish onto a piece of foil and dip in a cuticle striping brush to then draw your shapes. This is much easier than creating art with the nail polish brush or other tools. When I'm not using gels, I choose fast-drying colours like Essie."