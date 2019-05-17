Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Busy Philipps & All The Other Celebs Calling Out The Latest Abortion Ban

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019
27 white males just decided what Alabama women can and can’t do with their own bodies and lives. *(Males cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies) https://t.co/QfXpnwit0w— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 15, 2019
#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 15, 2019
take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 16, 2019
Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuAjSVv6TH
These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions. This is awful. https://t.co/noOY2pEsqX— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 15, 2019
Of those 25 men who voted to ban abortion in Alabama, I’d like to know how many of them have ever been pregnant. Or have gotten pregnant as a result of rape. I’d like to know how many of those men know exactly what it is like to be a woman. The answer is zero.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 16, 2019
Are we in medieval times and no one told me? 25 men voted to ban abortion and give 99 year sentences to any doctors who do not comply.... sorry but FUCK THAT. No man has any right to tell a woman what to do with their bodies. Their body. Their choice. We will fight this.— Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) May 16, 2019