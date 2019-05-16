Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Busy Philipps & All The Other Celebs Calling Out The Latest Abortion Ban

Earlier this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a ban on abortion at any stage of gestation, save for when the pregnant person’s life is in danger. It would make performing abortion a felony offense. The point of such measure is to challenge the Supreme Court’s ruling of Roe v. Wade, in hopes that the legality of abortion will be decided by the state. In simplest terms: Reproductive rights are under attack. Now, women of Hollywood are reaching out to their followers over what they believe is a deeply unjust ban on a person’s right to choose.
Talk show host and actress Busy Philipps, who previously spoke out about her own abortion after a similar ban in Georgia was passed, took to Twitter and started the #YouKnowMe hashtag, which encourages people to share their abortion stories.
“1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth,” Philipps wrote.
1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019
Comedian Sarah Silverman also spoke out about the ban, writing:
"27 white males just decided what Alabama women can and can’t do with their own bodies and lives. *(Males cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies)."
27 white males just decided what Alabama women can and can’t do with their own bodies and lives. *(Males cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies) https://t.co/QfXpnwit0w— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 15, 2019
Lady Gaga used the Notes app to share a longer comment, writing:
"It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama, period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those [who] have been raped or are experiencing incest, non-consensual or not. So there's a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system."
#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 15, 2019
Rihanna pulled out the receipts, showing the faces of the white men who voted to take control over ovaries.
"take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America," the singer tweeted. "Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!!!"
take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 16, 2019
Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuAjSVv6TH
John Legend expressed similar outrage.
"These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions," said the Grammy winner. "This is awful."
These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions. This is awful. https://t.co/noOY2pEsqX— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 15, 2019
Chelsea Handler also called out the statehouse.
"Of those 25 men who voted to ban abortion in Alabama, I’d like to know how many of them have ever been pregnant. Or have gotten pregnant as a result of rape," the Chelsea Lately host tweeted. "I’d like to know how many of those men know exactly what it is like to be a woman. The answer is zero."
Of those 25 men who voted to ban abortion in Alabama, I’d like to know how many of them have ever been pregnant. Or have gotten pregnant as a result of rape. I’d like to know how many of those men know exactly what it is like to be a woman. The answer is zero.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 16, 2019
The Bold Type's Katie Stevens reminded Alabama that we won't take this abortion ban quietly.
"Are we in medieval times and no one told me? 25 men voted to ban abortion and give 99 year sentences to any doctors who do not comply.... sorry but FUCK THAT. No man has any right to tell a woman what to do with their bodies. Their body. Their choice. We will fight this."
Are we in medieval times and no one told me? 25 men voted to ban abortion and give 99 year sentences to any doctors who do not comply.... sorry but FUCK THAT. No man has any right to tell a woman what to do with their bodies. Their body. Their choice. We will fight this.— Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) May 16, 2019
Hollywood will not be silenced, and neither will the thousands of people around the country who see this ban as infringing upon their very basic human rights. Click this link to learn how to fight for reproductive rights around the country.
