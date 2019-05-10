With Roe v. Wade In Danger, Some States Rush To Protect Abortion Rights

The Maine measure, known as L.D. 820, was sponsored by state Rep. Joyce McCreight. This effort to expand coverage for abortion care also includes exemptions for religious employers and to protect federal funds. For McCreight, it boils down to allowing women and their health providers to make these decisions without outside intervention. "A woman should be able to make her own decision about pregnancy without insurance companies or a few politicians withholding healthcare resources to those who qualify," McCreight told Refinery29. "When it comes to the most important decisions in life, such as whether to become a parent, it is vital that a woman is able to consider all the options available to her; the amount she earns or whether she is insured should not be a factor."