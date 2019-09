Illinois Democrats Take Steps To Expand Abortion Rights In The State

The fight against abortion rights has heated up in the last decade. According to the Guttmacher Institute , states enacted 22 new abortion restrictions in 2018 alone. With the new makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court, it's likely anti-abortion lawmakers will continue to feel emboldened enough to enact restrictions that will inevitably lead to legal challenges. Their hope, reproductive rights advocates argue, is to bring before the court the legal challenge that finally overturns Roe v. Wade , the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed a woman's rights to choose an abortion. But pro-choice state legislatures have also aggressively introduced bills to counteract the wave of anti-abortion laws. Per a 2018 report by the National Institute for Reproductive Health , last year 27 states and the District of Columbia enacted legislation protecting and expanding reproductive rights, including access to abortion. As demonstrated by Illinois and other states such as New York, Virginia, and New Mexico, this trend is likely to continue in 2019.