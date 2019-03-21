A Wave Of New Bills Would Ban Abortion Before Most Women Even Know They're Pregnant

Some supporters of heartbeat bans argue that women should know immediately whether they’re pregnant and if they decide on the spot to seek an abortion, it should not be an issue. But Williams said that even in this perfect hypothetical situations, there are still hurdles patients must clear. “Even in an idea world, it’s not reliable. There are places with more abortion providers and where there are less policy barriers, like in California, but you have to remember these are still healthcare centers,” Williams said. “The logistical things that go into healthcare in general [also apply here] — such as time needed for a patient to get an appointment scheduled.” In other words, it’s often not as simple as walking into a clinic and getting an abortion.