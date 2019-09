As more legal challenges appear before the bench, Kavanaugh is likely to recommend procedural answers that might seem moderate but in reality allow anti-abortion zealots to continue to chip away at abortion rights in the country. That's what his record on reproductive rights — specifically, the case where the Trump administration tried to prevent an undocumented teenager from terminating her pregnancy — has shown. In his dissent, Kavanaugh argued for continuing to block the teen from obtaining abortion care while she sought out a sponsor that could remove her from government custody. While that might seem like a moderate compromise, he willfully glossed over the facts of the case: The teen was 16-weeks pregnant; Texas, where she was detained, bans abortions after 20 weeks; and securing a sponsor is a process that takes months or years. His dissent on June Medical Services Thursday night applied the same type of scheming and sent a loud message to anti-choice lawmakers: Regulating abortion to the point where it's impossible for women to access this type of care is fair game for the court's most junior member. If Kavanaugh is willing to ignore precedent that is just two years old, why not also ignore a 1973 decision such as Roe?