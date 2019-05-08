Busy Philipps just got real about abortion on her E! talk show. On Tuesday night’s episode, the star emotionally spoke about Georgia’s new controversial law, which would prohibit a woman from having an abortion after about six weeks, or after a heartbeat is detected in an embryo, CBS News reports. The legislation struck an especially personal chord with Philipps, because she says she had an abortion at 15.
"I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this: Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them," Philipps said firmly. "Nobody else, nobody.”
She said that the legislation bans abortion “before most women even know that they’re pregnant.”
“The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45,” Philipps continued. “That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion.' Well, you know me."
Philipps, with her voice shaking just enough to convey emotion, told her audience that she went through the procedure when she was 15. She previously opened up about this experience in her book This Will Only Hurt a Little, ET reported. Her boyfriend at the time was from a conservative family, and they pushed back. But her mom and family supported her though her decision and helped her find a private practice to go to for the procedure, she wrote in the book, according to ET.
After discussing the law and her personal tie to it, Philipps made a "hard left" and started discussing the Met Gala, but ended up acknowledging her sharp pivot and circling back to abortions. "That's what being a f*****g woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body," she said.
