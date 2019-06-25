The Top 3 Nail-Art Trends For Summer, According To Beyoncé's Manicurist

With a client roster that includes Lady Gaga, Kesha, Ciara, Beyoncé, and even Jay-Z, celebrity manicurist Miho Okawara has tended to the nail beds of some of the biggest stars in the world. Famous for her innovative trends using beads, wires, chains, and more, it's safe to say that the L.A.-based pro knows a thing or two about what makes nail art Instagram-worthy.
Pearl manicures, deep French tips, and watermelon-inspired designs are all already on our radar — but according to Okawara, there are countless new original styles on the horizon this year. Ahead, Okawara unveils the biggest nail crazes to look out for this summer.