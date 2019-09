Lady Gaga's Red-Hot Nails At The SAG Awards Only Cost $9

The magic of Lady Gaga's SAG Awards look — a modern-day spin on Old Hollywood glamour — was all in the details. At first glance, her ivory Dior Haute Couture gown seemed almost understated, but then you noticed the softly feathered stitching and hip-high slit that landed her at the tippy top of every best-dressed list . And her beauty look — a poreless matte complexion punctuated by golden and oxblood accents — was similarly stunning in its emphasis on the finer points. Take, for example, her fingernails.