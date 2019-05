This time around, in 2019, the lineup is spanning decades of incredible artists over the course of three days. Michael Lang, the festival organizer, says that he wanted to bring the event back to its full splendor. "What we’ve assembled here is a combination of some of the great artists from our era and many of the great artists of today and hopefully some of the great artists of tomorrow," he said while announcing the news of the fest on Tuesday night, according to Rolling Stone . “Many of these artists are committed to social change, have their own issues that they support, but also support these global issues of climate change and Black Lives Matter.” And the fest taking place at the original stomping grounds at Watkins Glen in upstate New York, feels like a full circle moment, especially when you hear who is playing.