"It’s back and trendier than ever with a bit of a modern twist also known as the 'French dip' or 'half dip'," L.A. based nail artist Hang Nguyen says. She notes that the style is thicker than what you might remember about the classic French manicure and often done in colorful or moody shades. The French dip features a curved line that follows the natural whites of your nail, while the half dip is a sharp, straight line done horizontally across the nail bed. Either can be placed anywhere on the nail and are mostly done with a bare base for a more modern, negative-space effect.