Last week I did something I haven't done since high school. I dusted off my oldest box of nail products, dug to the bottom for a half-used pack of nail guides, delicately peeled and placed 10 of them across my nails, and gave myself a French manicure. I can officially add the classic pink-and-white nail design to the list of things I never anticipated liking again — like scrunchies and clingy slip dresses. It's impossible to deny that the French manicure is back in a big way, but of course, it's gotten a major update.
"It’s back and trendier than ever with a bit of a modern twist also known as the 'French dip' or 'half dip'," L.A. based nail artist Hang Nguyen says. She notes that the style is thicker than what you might remember about the classic French manicure and often done in colorful or moody shades. The French dip features a curved line that follows the natural whites of your nail, while the half dip is a sharp, straight line done horizontally across the nail bed. Either can be placed anywhere on the nail and are mostly done with a bare base for a more modern, negative-space effect.
Pull back your hair (with a scrunchie, if you can) and get ready to DIY the look with the inspo ahead.