The $14 Red Nail Polish Selena Gomez Actually Wears

Earlier this fall, Selena Gomez shared her entire morning beauty routine From moisturizer to mascara, the star gave fans a first-ever peek into what's actually inside her medicine cabinet and makeup bag. What we missed, however, was any mention of her likely-impressive nail polish stash.
We have to assume it's extensive, because Gomez always has her manicure on point. Whether she's presenting at an award show or exercising her civic right to vote, the Lose You To Love Me singer's long, almond-shaped nails are glossed in some chic and trendy shade, the most recent of which is the winter-perfect tone of candy-apple red.
On a recent photoshoot for the cover of China's CR Fashion Book, Gomez was styled in a statement sequin gown designed by Richard Quinn, which was aptly paired with a glossy bright-red manicure that practically screams festive chic.
Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik — who works with Gomez on the regular and was tapped for this editorial spread — shared some behind-the-scenes photos, including a closeup hand shot of the light bouncing off the star's crimson-glazed fingernails (which might actually upstage the multicolored sequins).
Then in his photo caption, Bachik did us one better, calling out the exact brand and shade of nail polish: CND Devil Red, a $14 Shellac formula that he claims to be almost "too good." While we can't say for sure if Gomez actually has this exact bottle in her own collection, or if Bachik brought it from his kit, we'd venture a guess that after wearing the perfect winter red for a few hours, she probably asked to take it home.
