Selena Gomez’s Latest Manicure Sends A Not-So-Subtle Political Message

In the five weeks between now and the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, there's one word you'll hear over and over again: Vote. While it's important to cast your ballot in every election cycle, it's especially vital this year because there's a lot that could go wrong if we don't make our way to the polls in full force.
With election news top of mind, celebrities, influencers, and other public figures have been using their platforms to endorse voter registration, finding creative — and sometimes subtle — ways to send the message. Selena Gomez just sent her own call to action with her fingernails, glossed in the brightest shade of get-to-the-polls red.
Advertisement
Tom Bachik, the star's go-to nail artist, just shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his most recent manicure, tagging Gomez in the closeup shot. Not only is every tiny detail manicure goals, from the long, almond-smoothed nail shape to the reflective red polish, but the contrasting purple face mask in the foreground says it all.
While Bachik shared the photo without divulging the exact brand or shade of red nail polish he used on Gomez, it offers the best kind of nail-art inspiration: simple and easy to DIY. All you have to do is grab a bottle of bright-red nail polish that makes you feel most powerful (or order a new one, below), paint two coats over your fingernails, and get out there and vote the opposite.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.