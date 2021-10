Of course, we can't speak to innovations or trends coming out of 2021 without touching on the pandemic. The salon industry was shut down , which means that people were doing their nails at home, not simply out of habit but to maintain some semblance of self-care and hygiene routines. "Through COVID-19, people wanted to take care of their nails at home," Bachik says, adding that tool kits, like his own set with Tweezerman , were in high demand. "DIY kits were great to help with at-home gel removal , cutting, and shaping. Also, coming out of the pandemic, people are going back to salon for self-care, but they're bringing their personal nail kit to make sure that the tools are their own."