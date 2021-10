I Tried The World’s First Robot Manicure

As of now, there are only four total Clockwork machines in the world, two are located in San Francisco and are open for 10-minute, $8 appointments, which anyone in the Bay Area can book on the Clockwork site . The machine currently sitting in the employee's lounge at 30 Rock is not open to the general public quite yet. There's still a ways to go in terms of scaling and manufacturing the technology. But hey, it's a startup — and there is a growth trajectory. "The hope is to eventually have a Clockwork whenever you are, so you don't have to go to it," explains Sunden of the company's vision. Which means it might not be too long before there's a Clockwork nail bot in the Delta lounge at JFK, or even your own office lobby.