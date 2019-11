7 Non-Acetone Nail Polish Removers To Try For Healthier, Happier Nails

Here's where we (and our award-winning, editor-approved product picks) come in. Naturally, a gentler formula may not work or feel exactly the same as what you're used to using, but the advantage is that they're usually less drying to your nails and cuticle area, and can even have nourishing benefits, too.There's one small catch, though: "I would just warn that you don't want to apply nail polish directly after an oily remover," editorial nail artist Miss Pop tells Refinery29. "It will not last." Fellow NYC-based nail artist Julie Kandalec concurs, adding, "Non-acetone removers leave significant traces of oils on the nail, which you may have to remove with alcohol or acetone." (That said, life hack: They're a game-changer if you spill polish on hardwood floors, according to Kandalec.)