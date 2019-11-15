7 Non-Acetone Nail Polish Removers To Try For Healthier, Happier Nails

Regardless of whether you love getting your nails done at the salon or have your at-home manicure setup on lock, removing your polish shouldn't mean damaging the health of your natural nails in the process. If you're looking for a gentler option than the acrid, no-nonsense stuff found at the drugstore, then a non-acetone formula is for you.
Here's where we (and our award-winning, editor-approved product picks) come in. Naturally, a gentler formula may not work or feel exactly the same as what you're used to using, but the advantage is that they're usually less drying to your nails and cuticle area, and can even have nourishing benefits, too.
There's one small catch, though: "I would just warn that you don't want to apply nail polish directly after an oily remover," editorial nail artist Miss Pop tells Refinery29. "It will not last." Fellow NYC-based nail artist Julie Kandalec concurs, adding, "Non-acetone removers leave significant traces of oils on the nail, which you may have to remove with alcohol or acetone." (That said, life hack: They're a game-changer if you spill polish on hardwood floors, according to Kandalec.)
There's one small catch, though: "I would just warn that you don't want to apply nail polish directly after an oily remover," editorial nail artist Miss Pop tells Refinery29. "It will not last." Fellow NYC-based nail artist Julie Kandalec concurs, adding, "Non-acetone removers leave significant traces of oils on the nail, which you may have to remove with alcohol or acetone." (That said, life hack: They're a game-changer if you spill polish on hardwood floors, according to Kandalec.)
However, if you don't mind a little elbow grease, then these seven non-acetone nail polish removers — including one of our brand-new 2019 Beauty Innovator Award winners — will be a welcome addition to your beauty stash.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Check out the rest of the 2019 Beauty Innovator Award winners.