NYC’s Trendiest Salon Launched The Coolest Summer Nail Art

If you live in New York City and like to get your nails done, chances are you've visited, or at least heard of, Chillhouse. The salon, located in West SoHo, is more of a full-service relaxation experience than an in-and-out nail spot: There's a café that serves everything from lattes infused with Ashwaganda to Ube soft serve, and the treatments range from gua sha facials to the ubiquitous gel manicure.
But what sets Chillhouse apart from other nail salons in the city is its signature nail-art menu, which features unique line work and groovy, squiggly designs that makes your manicure look like the framed Matisse print hanging up in your friend's studio apartment — very NYC cool.
If you can't book in at Chillhouse, the next best thing is ordering the brand's customized press-on nails, Chill Tips, which come in a box with 24 nails and glue to stick them on your fingers and make like you spent an hour in SoHo without ever leaving your house. For summer 2021, Chillhouse just dropped three new at-home manicure kits in collaboration with artist D’ana Nunez of COVL, and the designs are some of the sickest we've ever seen in a handy box of press-ons.
Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse Founder & CEO, calls this new collection a dream collaboration. "When we first conceptualized Chill Tips, I knew I'd want to collaborate with incredible women to help us expand on our design mix and color palette in order to better satisfy our communities' nail art needs," she explains. "D'ana is one of my favorite artists, and a fellow Latina, who created a collection that goes beyond our wildest dreams: mood-boosting, conversation-starting nail art that will brighten your day."
Whether you shop Dizzy Melon, a watermelon-green base with pink squiggles over top; Off Shore, a royal blue with lavender and orange accents; or Like Sherbet, a citrus gradient French, your street art-inspired manicure will undoubtably be a focal point of conversation at your next party — Brooklyn rooftop or otherwise.
