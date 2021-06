NYC’s Trendiest Salon Launched The Coolest Summer Nail Art

If you can't book in at Chillhouse, the next best thing is ordering the brand's customized press-on nails Chill Tips , which come in a box with 24 nails and glue to stick them on your fingers and make like you spent an hour in SoHo without ever leaving your house. For summer 2021, Chillhouse just dropped three new at-home manicure kits in collaboration with artist D’ana Nunez of COVL , and the designs are some of the sickest we've ever seen in a handy box of press-ons