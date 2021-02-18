OPI Just Released Press-On Versions Of Its Most Iconic Polishes

For the uninitiated, press-on nails can feel intimidating. Maybe you think that a faux nail will look, well, obviously fake, or you're wary about the glue and application process. But if there's one trusted nail brand that could make any naysayer try a press-on nail, it's OPI.
The iconic polish label was know, love, and hoard in our medicine cabinets just collaborated on a limited-edition collection with KISS, the brand behind imPress nails, featuring press-on versions of the 10 bestselling OPI shades. From Bubble Bath and Alpine Snow to Cajun Shrimp and Lincoln Park After Dark, scroll ahead to find (and shop) your favorite OPI polish in its first-ever press-on form.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
