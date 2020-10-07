These Luxe Nail Care Products Will Make You Feel Like You’re At The Spa

Yes, nail salons have reopened. But that doesn't mean you necessarily feel comfortable going, even with protective safeguards like partitions, face shields, and appointment-only reservations in place — and that’s completely okay. Luckily, it takes just a few simple steps to bring your at-home mani-pedi to spa-like levels.
An experience that rivals that of the salons you once frequented pre-pandemic begins with the right products — nail polish notwithstanding. Inspired by skin-care, OPI’s derm-approved ProSpa line is just the thing to transform what would have ordinarily been a simple "nail polish to nail" act into a delightful, luxurious treat. Start with the micro-exfoliating hand polish to slough off dead skin cells, massage in a triple butter-blend hand cream after, and follow up with the protective hand serum, all of which are laced with special ingredients like nourishing cupuaçu butter and restorative peptides (perfect for upping your skin’s barrier and protecting your hands in the cooler months).
And once you've applied your color of choice, protect your hard work with OPI’s RapiDry Spray — the same stuff that’s used in professional nail salons — for an instant smudge-proof finish. So, light up some candles (top notes like bergamot and lavender promote relaxation), cue up classic spa soundscapes (we recommend rainforest sound effects or Enya), and luxuriate in a leisurely self-pampering process that’s just about as close to the real thing as you can get without having to leave your home.
