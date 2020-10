These Luxe Nail Care Products Will Make You Feel Like You’re At The Spa

An experience that rivals that of the salons you once frequented pre-pandemic begins with the right products — nail polish notwithstanding. Inspired by skin-care, OPI’s derm-approved ProSpa line is just the thing to transform what would have ordinarily been a simple "nail polish to nail" act into a delightful, luxurious treat. Start with the micro-exfoliating hand polish to slough off dead skin cells, massage in a triple butter-blend hand cream after, and follow up with the protective hand serum, all of which are laced with special ingredients like nourishing cupuaçu butter and restorative peptides (perfect for upping your skin’s barrier and protecting your hands in the cooler months).