This Home Manicure System Promises Long, Damage-Free Wear — But Does It Work?

All in all, I'm impressed with the Green Flash system; it lasted longer than most regular polish, dried within minutes with the lamp, and the removal process was a breeze. Plus, the brand has a gorgeous selection of polish hues, ranging from metallics to cream finishes, so you're never limited by what the brand has to offer. Yes, having to only use the base, polish, and top coats from the brand (these are specifically formulated to work together) may be a deterrent to some, and I totally get that. Not to mention, the upfront costs of the lamp and compatible polishes do add up to more than what you're spending at the drugstore. However, if you're already getting regular salon appointments, I could easily see this saving you tons of money in the long run. (That, and I personally love doing my nails at home while watching TV or listening to a podcast.) One thing to note: As many of us have recently become aware of UV exposure from gel lamps, it's important to note that LED nail lamps also emit trace amounts of ultraviolet radiation, so using sunscreen, fingerless gloves (or both!) is a smart move to protect your skin.