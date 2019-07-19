Story from Nails

This Is The Sweetest Nail-Art Trend We've Seen All Summer

Megan Decker
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
When fresh, bright red, and perfectly ripe, a strawberry is a thing of summer beauty, to be enjoyed sliced up in a bowl with a spoonful of sugar over top (with whipped cream piled high, if you're feeling especially indulgent), or as a sweet accent on your fingernails.
Like watermelon, the humble strawberry is having a major trending nail-art moment in summer 2019. Whatever your preferred take on the vibe — baby-pink accented with black dots, the classic bright red with a curly green stem, or a fresh take on a glass of strawberry lemonade — there are tons of ways to style a strawberry manicure this season. Click ahead to find your favourite.
