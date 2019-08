We Finally Know Where Meghan Markle Found Inspiration For Her Wedding Makeup

Since the May 2018 royal wedding, Markle's makeup look has served as inspiration for many, including Karlie Kloss who told Refinery29 that she looked to Markle when planning her special day. While Markle can be a good reference point, Martin urges brides to keep it to their own personal style, whether that's natural or bold. "You can’t stray too far from who you want to be and who you are," he says. "The last thing you want to do is look at pictures and be like, 'I wasn’t comfortable in looking like that.'" And that's where Pinterest comes in handy: "It’s finding those elements that you admire and you want to aspire to achieve, but at the same time, you have to have a sense of who you are in there," he says.