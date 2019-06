Proof That French Braids Are Always A Good Idea For Summer

No offense to your loose barrel curls or the chic slicked-back topknot , but there's no hairstyle more romantic than a French braid. The right over-under plait basically begs to be styled with a LoveShackFancy floral maxi dress, worn while you're barefoot in the grass on a warm Saturday evening, watching the sunset with a glass of rosé — or at least dreaming of such a scenario wherever you are.