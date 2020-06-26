Proof That French Braids Are Always A Good Idea For Summer

There are few hairstyles as romantic as a French braid. The right over-under plait begs to be styled with a floral maxi dress, worn while you're barefoot in the grass on a warm Saturday evening, watching the sunset with a glass of rosé — or at least dreaming of such a scenario wherever you are.
If you're inspired to bring a variation of the lost-but-not-forgotten French braid back into your look — while you have plenty of time to practice — you'll find endless inspiration in the guide, ahead. From polished updo accents to the beachy boho milkmaid vibe, click on for the French braid looks we're inspired to try for summer 2020 — any of which will get you to that idyllic summer night as fast as your arm muscles allow.