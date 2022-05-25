Proof That French Braids Are Always A Good Idea

There are few hairstyles as romantic as a French braid. The right over-under plait begs to be styled with a floral maxi dress, worn while you're barefoot in the grass on a warm Saturday evening, watching the sunset with a glass of rosé — or at least dreaming of such a scenario wherever you are.
If you're inspired to bring a variation of the lost-but-not-forgotten French braid back into your look — while you have plenty of time to practice — you'll find endless inspiration in the guide, ahead. From polished updo accents to the beachy boho milkmaid vibe, click on for the French braid looks we're inspired to try — any of which will get you to that idyllic summer night as fast as your arm muscles allow.