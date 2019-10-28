This Black Nail-Art Trend Is Up 1050% On Pinterest

A glossy black manicure is a go-to for fall — it's cool, edgy, and matches whatever you're wearing. The downside is, like any one-dimensional color, it can feel a little boring after a week or so — which is where nail art comes in.
While there are a few fresh ways to infuse black polish into a minimalist nail design — like black French tips or leopard spots — the look that's currently trending on Pinterest is an all-black adaptation of our favorite swirly, soft-veined design: marble nails. In particular, the black marble manicure is up 1050% according to information provided to Refinery29 by Pinterest.
We're used to marble designs in rose quartz or neon purple or even glacial blue, but this season, it's officially gone dark and edgy. Scroll through the gallery ahead for ways to wear the chic, smoky black marble manicure that will be everywhere come November.