Marble Nail Art Is The Chic & Understated Trend To Try This Summer

Like polished Calacatta countertops and rose quartz crystals, a marbled manicure is inherently chic. But unlike the home decor in your Pinterest-designed L.A. dream pad, the nail trend — a glossy base polish with soft veins and swirls running over the top — is even better because it stays with you, and it costs a hell of a lot less than a kitchen remodel.
And this summer — when you want to look down at fresh and trendy fingernails running across your keyboard to distract you from the 5 hours left in the workday — is the best time to try out a quartz or marbled mani. Even better, you can easily DIY the look from the comfort of your couch with a base coat, an accent color, some polish remover, and a striping brush.
If you're still unsure of how to make it work on your nails, scroll through our guide for inspiration. Whether you're into sheer blush pinks, cotton-candy blue, or edgy gray polish, you'll find the marbled mani to match your summer vibe, ahead.