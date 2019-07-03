This Dreamy Floral Nail Art Is Blowing Up In NYC This Summer

For a long time, if you went to your local nail salon and asked for a flower design, you'd be walking out with a circle of five teensy toothpick dots on your ring finger. It was cute and simple, but not exactly elevated. But this summer, there's a change in the air — and watercolor floral, the nail-art trend taking over NYC, is the prettiest, most ornate take on flowers on fingernails we've ever seen.
Manicurist Niki of New York City's Vanity Projects salon, tells us that the new hi-def floral trend is gaining major traction right now. “Florals have always been highly requested at the salon," she says, "but these intricately-drawn designs are especially popular right now."
Niki tells us that at Vanity Projects, the artisanal watercolor artwork is drawn free-hand using a fine-line striping brush, but a similar look can also achieved with a foil wrap overlay. Whatever your aesthetic or color preference — minimalist pink petals or a blend of bright blossoms — find a look to inspire an elegant floral manicure for summer, ahead.