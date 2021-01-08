“Indie Nails” Are The Most Fun Pinterest Beauty Trend Of 2021

In the new year, nail art trends are getting even more out of the box. While there will always be a place for chic minimalism, with the omnipresent French tip and its many spin-offs, 2021 is all about flexing your creativity with the no-rules manicure trend Gen-Z is calling "indie nails."
According to recent Pinterest data provided to Refinery29, the user search for "indie nails" is already surging 21%, and the mood-board platform predicts the artsy aesthetic will be huge in 2021.
So, what's an "indie nail"? Well, it's whatever you want it to be. To get the look, you simply have to approach each fingernail independently — say, a yellow smiley face on your ring finger, a yin-yang symbol on your pointer, and a cow print in between — so you end up with a completed manicure that's totally random and a whole lot of fun. For all the inspiration you need, scroll through the gallery ahead.