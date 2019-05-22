Story from Beauty

7 Wedding Guest Hairstyles That Won't Upstage The Bride

Megan Decker
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
We may be a few weeks ahead of the official start of summer, but that doesn't mean that your calendar isn't already sprinkled with "Save The Date" reminders running from Memorial Day weekend straight through mid-October.
That's right, summer wedding season is practically here, and with all the financial stress that comes with being a guest — buying a dress, a plane ticket, and a gift off the registry — there's one aspect that's totally free and fun to plan: your hairstyle.
When it comes to the fancy occasion updo, we're keeping it pretty simple this summer — imagine your go-to ponytail or bun, but with a flower or barrette tucked behind one ear. So, once you've found your new favorite smoothing serum and shine spray to beat the humidity, pull out this handy guide for seven easy and romantic summer hairstyles — any of which will make you the chicest guest at every reception.
Blinged-Out Updo

Dial up the dreamy factor of any romantic updo by cinching it with a delicate gold brooch in the back. Not only does it look stunning, but it will also keep your hair off your neck — a move you'll be thankful for when the humidity hits halfway through an outdoor ceremony.
Loose Loop

There's something about a low looped bun with piece-y strands spilling around the face that feels polished and effortless at the same time. And it couldn't be easier: Just gather your hair into a ponytail and only pull your hair halfway through the elastic on the final loop.
Wispy Topknot

Hollywood can't get enough of the wispy topknot this summer — and it's the perfect look for guests still recovering from rehearsal dinner drinks. Leave out a few front layers, toss on an oversized barrette, and you'll be ready for family photos in no time.
Floral Accents

If a flower crown feels too flower girl, tuck a few tiny florets straight into your curls. It feels so effortlessly romantic, the bridal party will probably wish they had thought of it.
Polished Braid

If you can braid your hair, then you have a look that checks both summer wedding boxes: black-tie approved and sweat-resistant.
Romantic Half-Up

If your hair is mid-length, part it down the middle, grab a barrette and pin the top layers back into a half-up, half-down style that's appropriate for any wedding dress code.
Sleek Ponytail

If you plan on spending the night on the dance floor, smooth your hair into a sleek low ponytail, then leave your natural curls to shine in all their glory. It's a look that will only get better through the evening — including the after after party.
