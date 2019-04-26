Story from Beauty

3 Hairstyle Trends That Will Save You From Haircut Regret This Summer

Megan Decker
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.
When the warm weather hits — and the fact that you're wearing a sundress and sandals proves it has — that's when the itch to chop all your hair off begins. But you may want to pump the breaks before jumping on your stylist's calendar, because there's an easier way to freshen up the cut you've got: Try a completely new style.
A fresh style — be it a sleek braid or a padded headband — is a less permanent way to switch-up your look. Luckily, inspiration is everywhere. Want proof? We've broken down the three breakout hairstyles that are already picking up on Instagram. From Kendall Jenner's messy bun to Tessa Thompson's pigtail braids, we've compiled three fresh and trendy summer hairstyles to fall back on when you're feeling that telltale urge to cut, ahead.
