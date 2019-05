The Balayage Bob Is The Definition Of Trendy Summer Hair

It's entirely possible with precision, says Linda de Zeeuw, a colorist at NYC's Rob Peetoom Salon . de Zeeuw tells us that, just like with coloring long hair, the natural base color of a short cut should remain untouched at the root. "With a bob, the balayage highlights — blonde or warm brown — should be blended carefully with the root tone, otherwise the whole head of hair is going to look single-process," she says. "The balayage technique can be applied to any base color, curl pattern, or cut, minding that the end goal is the same: natural-looking depth and dimension."