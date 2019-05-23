Story from Beauty

Hollywood's Trendiest Haircut Will Inspire Your Big Summer Chop

Megan Decker
Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images.
When you were a kid, and your mom was still responsible for managing your schedule, the first heatwave of May or June probably meant a trip to the salon for a "summer haircut." Now, your haircuts probably correlate less with the seasons and more with the current balance of your checking account, or whenever your split ends start to make their way north. But maybe it's time to put an end to the sporadic salon habits you've picked up as an adult, and get back in the chair for the once-ceremonial fresh summer cut.
Not only does the warm-weather chop make sense logically (because it's about to get humid as hell and the last thing you want is a heavy blanket of hair sticking to the back of your neck), it's also very on-trend. From Julianne Hough to Carey Mulligan and Mandy Moore, so many A-listers have parted with their extensions in anticipation of beach season — and it just so happens they all went for the same exact chop: a short, chin-skimming bob.
Ahead, check out all the styles. Let the promise of a cute, swingy new style bring on an updated version of those first-day-of-summer hair vibes — like back when your mom paid for your appointment. We didn't know how good we had it...
Julianne Hough



At this spring's Billboard Music Awards, Julianne Hough shocked fans with a blunt, jaw-length bob in a shade of bright blonde. The multi-hyphenate actress-dancer-singer has tried every style in the book — remember when she was a redhead? — but this fresh summer 2019 look is right at home on her.
Mandy Moore



The This Is Us actress usually wears her dark-brown hair a little past her shoulders, but she recently brought the length up a few inches to this adorably choppy bob — complete with a trendy A-line tilt — courtesy of her friend and longtime stylist Ashley Streicher.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw



Is there anything more fitting for summer 2019 than a power haircut — à la actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw — complete with a cherry-red lip?
Carey Mulligan



Carey Mulligan makes the case for the French-girl bob with her blunt ends perfectly tousled and wispy bangs cut straight across the forehead.
Lana Condor



The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star, who chopped her hair off for her role in Deadly Class, told us in a recent interview that she loves her new look. "I like it, I really do," she said. "Short hair is easier, and it saves money."
Tayla Parx



The singer-songwriter is sporting summer's trendy blunt bob, but hers didn't require any scissors or long-term commitment. "That fact that I can effortlessly switch my look with a wig is freeing," she told R29 in a recent interview. "Wigs are also a way I can take care of my natural hair. I have 14 wigs — it's getting crazy."
