

The real test came when I slept on it — and woke up to find my curls transformed into easy waves. It was exactly as I’d hoped for since pinning my first curly crop! Sure, I wasn’t used to the weightless volume, but this new length also made me look more awake and effortlessly chic. In the following weeks, I had an excuse to experiment with dozens of hair products and learn how to use hot tools — something I never cared about before. But the best part is that I had never felt more confident in my life.



Now that I’ve had some distance from the decision, I’m actually really glad I put my Type-A ways aside and rushed into it. While I wish I had been more prepared to learn how to style the new shape, I’m not sure I would have gone through with it if I had waited a little longer (or known about the emotional roller coaster ahead of me). Plus, it’s grown into the perfect curly bob! Now, I owe Pinterest a thank you for the best haircut I never thought I’d get. And also, Dickey: You changed my life — so please pardon the near-tears goodbye.