Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.



A while ago, I realized that my habit of picking at my dry cuticles had gotten really out of control. I pick until they bleed and then — once they stop bleeding — I pick again. So far, I’ve found that the best and only way to prevent the aforementioned habit is by removing the source of the problem (a.k.a. protecting my hands against drying and cracking in the first place). I can say without a doubt that the only reason my fingers aren’t bleeding as I type is because of the tube of Jack Black’s Industrial Strength Hand Healer I keep at my desk.

