Overhauling our makeup bags and medicine cabinets is the only spring cleaning we actually enjoy. Blame it on the vernal equinox, but around this time, we start to abandon our trusty old standbys for thrilling new shades, formulas, and trends. And we're not alone. Pinterest just announced its top color predictions for makeup and hair in 2016. Some of the looks are downright inspiring, others, a touch intimidating (oh, hi, cobalt hair...). But regardless, they all have a fresh, bright, newly minted appeal.
Whether you choose to jump right in, or take a more thoughtful approach, these are the shades you should be on the lookout for.
By examining the dominant color of each pin and working with its in-house insights team, Pinterest was able to determine that dark blue saw a 25% increase on the platform. This gorgeous boho braid was the top pin of the bunch!
It also seems pinners are craving traditional spring pastels, as demand for lavender has risen by 30% this year. Fairy Girl's Lipstick in Angel is both richly pigmented and pretty.
And finally, this gorgeous deep green from Essie is just one of the top-pinned nail shades that are about to be everywhere. Check out the other looks Pinterest is predicting right here.
