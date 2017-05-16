Madewell Is Now Selling Everything You Could Ever Need For Vacation

Anyone who, like me, procrastinates packing until your Uber is right outside your door knows the agony of outfit-planning for some well-deserved OOO time. Because by the time you're leaving for vacation, you don't want to think about anything but the Piña Colada you'll be sipping in a matter of hours — not how many pairs of underwear you need for a four-day beach trip.
To simplify your packing list (praise!), Madewell has launched a dedicated section on its site stocked with everything you need for your summer trips, including — but not limited to! — collaborations with brands like Bikyni, Soludos, and Away (yep, that cult suitcase brand you've been eyeing). Plus, if you don't have anything planned yet, you can always enter the brand's sweepstakes to win a trip to Hotel San Cristobal, a new hotel-meets-Instagram-happy-place located in the scenic, remote, and relaxing Todos Santos, Baja California Sur.
So, whether you procrastinate that last suitcase zip-up or you're packing for a trip you have yet to even plan, Madewell's got your one-stop shop for summer essentials that you can throw into your bag without a second thought. Click on to shop our favorite pieces, and be sure to check out the rest of the Getaway Shop here. Now, all you need is a few more vacation days...
Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Madewell for the purpose of writing this story.