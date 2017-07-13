This Insta-Famous Bedding Brand Just Launched Baby Stuff & All Your Pregnant Friends Need It

Baby-shower season is in high swing, which means many of us are looking for a gift (or two, or three) just about every other weekend. If you're finding that the big-box baby stores are leaving a lot to be desired these days, you might want to check out this launch from the already Instagram-famous Parachute home brand.
Parachute, founded by Ariel Kaye three years ago, started out with bedding, and has since expanded to bath, linens, brick-and-mortar stores in Venice Beach and Portland, and even a hotel. Now, it's launching a collection of crib sheets, swaddles, quilts, pillows, and luxurious cashmere blankets that will make lovely gifts for the expecting moms in your life.
Everything in this collection is not only super-soft, but responsibly manufactured and gender-neutral — meaning it'll be a surefire hit with your most "Brooklyn" friends.
Ahead, check out some of our favorite items from the collection. (Bonus: We featured a bunch of cute babies right along with 'em.)
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.