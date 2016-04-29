There's nothing worse than having someone sleeping on air mattress smack dab in the middle of your apartment. Nothing. Even if it's one of your good friends, it's unpleasant — especially if said friend likes to hit the snooze button. That's where Italian designer Denis Santachiara and his Ca.Mia inflatable bed come in. We love it because it looks like a tiny little house and, once deflated, packs up into its own small tote bag, so it's easy to store.
Will this bed make those surprise visits from your parents any less awkward? Probably not. But if you're looking for a space-saving way to give your guests a little privacy — or you have a roommate you desperately need to escape — it might be worth investigating. Plus, just imagine how great it would be if you could bring one of these bad boys into the office!
