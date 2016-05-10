You've probably never heard of Ingegerd Råman, but thanks to her simple, timeless pieces, the Swedish glass and ceramic designer is a big deal in the Scandinavian design world. And, with a new, limited-edition collab launching with Ikea on May 23, she's about to become a big deal stateside, too. Filled with gorgeous baskets, rugs, lamps, bowls, and other items, in neutral shades and made of materials like bamboo and natural fiber, this collection will let you update your space for the summer months without breaking the bank. Ahead, some of our favorite pieces, along with a few ideas on how to style them.
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to