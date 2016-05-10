You've probably never heard of Ingegerd Råman, but thanks to her simple, timeless pieces, the Swedish glass and ceramic designer is a big deal in the Scandinavian design world. And, with a new, limited-edition collab launching with Ikea on 23rd May, she's about to become a big deal stateside, too. Filled with gorgeous baskets, rugs, lamps, bowls, and other items, in neutral shades and made of materials like bamboo and natural fibre, this collection will let you update your space for the summer months without breaking the bank. Ahead, some of our favourite pieces, along with a few ideas on how to style them.
