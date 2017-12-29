I never went on a babymoon. In fact, I was the kind of pregnant person who rolled her eyes at the idea. I silently judged the couples who posted carefree Instagram photos from tropical locales; mocktails and bikini-clad bump pics were not for me. This might be because I've never been much of a joiner. But reader, let me tell you this: If I had realized that it would be a full three years before my partner and I went on a solo vacation without our adorable, exhausting third wheel, I might have been more inclined to make the effort.
This is all to explain that when U by Uniworld invited me to check out its inaugural voyage on the Seine, I wasn't just jumping at the chance to fulfill a lifetime dream of taking a river cruise (damn you, Downtown Abbey!), I was also thrilled that my first real adult adventure in years would take me to the most romantic city in the world with my sleep-deprived, attention-starved significant other. It sounded like a dream vacation.
But maybe you don't have an energetic 3-year-old. Maybe you're a 20-something wanting to take a solo adventure that will allow you to meet some cool new people. Or, maybe you're a coupled-up 30-something looking to check France off your bucket list. Or, maybe you're a 40-something planning a getaway for you and your best friends. Should you check out U by Uniworld? Read on to find out.
Editor's note: The writer's travel and accommodations were paid for by U by Uniworld.