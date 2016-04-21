Peek Inside Alexis Bledel's $1.3 Million Brooklyn Heights Penthouse

You're a long way from Stars Hollow, Rory. The New York Post reports that Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel and her husband, Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser, have sold their one-bedroom, two-bathroom Brooklyn Heights penthouse for $1.32 million. And while the apartment might be a good deal smaller than the Gilmore mansion (or even Lorelai's house), it's every bit as enviable, thanks to details like custom built-ins, bespoke light fixtures, and the kind of private roof deck every New Yorker dreams about.
Want to see for yourself? We've got photos of the space ahead.
