Peek Inside Alexis Bledel's $1.3 Million Brooklyn Heights Penthouse

Caroline Stanley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
You're a long way from Stars Hollow, Rory. The New York Post reports that Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel and her husband, Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser, have sold their one-bedroom, two-bathroom Brooklyn Heights penthouse for $1.32 million. And while the apartment might be a good deal smaller than the Gilmore mansion (or even Lorelai's house), it's every bit as enviable, thanks to details like custom built-ins, bespoke light fixtures, and the kind of private roof deck every New Yorker dreams about.

Want to see for yourself? We've got photos of the space ahead.

More from Home