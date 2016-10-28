Please Let Me Live In The Anthropologie Catalog

Every year, without fail, right around this time I start thinking more and more about sprucing up my apartment for the colder months ahead. (Hey, if you're going to be hibernating, it's important to do it in style.) And while there's no shortage of design inspiration to be found in every which corner of the internet, sometimes you just need something a little less Scandinavian cool and a little more effortlessly cozy. Enter: Anthropologie's fall house and home collection.
The boldly-hued velvet chaises...the dramatically-patterned wallpaper! And of course, all of the poofs I could ever dream of. If I could just jump inside these images, I would. Seriously. It seems like a place where only really good things happen and your bed is always made.
But don't take my word for it. See for yourself. Click through to see some of the prettiest pics from the catalog — and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
The boldly-hued velvet chaises...the dramatically-patterned wallpaper! And of course, all of the poofs I could ever dream of. If I could just jump inside these images, I would. Seriously. It seems like a place where only really good things happen and your bed is always made.
But don't take my word for it. See for yourself. Click through to see some of the prettiest pics from the catalog — and let us know your thoughts in the comments!