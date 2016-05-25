Peep Inside Anne Hathaway's $33 Million Former Digs

Hold on to your tiaras, Princess Mia fans. We have some big news: The sprawling, five bedroom, six-and-a-half bath apartment where Anne Hathaway lived in the mid-2000s has hit the market for $33 million. (That's a pretty dramatic difference from the $2.55 million penthouse the star purchased on the Upper West Side earlier this year. And we thought that was pricey!) According to the StreetEasy, the 7,750-square-foot duplex, which Hathaway shared with her then-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri, overlooks St. Patrick's Cathedral and boasts views of Central Park and the Empire State Building. It currently rents for a whopping $48,000 a month. Yes, really.
Curious why the price tag is so hefty? It has to be more than the views. Click through to take a look inside.
