Anne Hathaway's New Penthouse Is Straight Out Of The Princess Diaries

Michael Hafford
In a move that’s less Les Miserables and more Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway has secured herself a swanky new Upper West Side pad in New York City. The pricey pied-à-terre is perched on a crazy-chic block of Neo-Georgian edifices originally erected by the Clark family more than 100 years ago.

Though the space is only 1,200 square feet, Hathaway dropped a reported $2.55 million, Trulia reports. That’s what it costs to live less than a block from Central Park. Though the space seems cozy statistically, it features a spacious living room with French doors opening onto a planted terrace with great NYC views. The kitchen features 18-foot ceilings, which is enough to stack three Anne Hathaways on top of each other with room for another foot worth of a fourth Anne Hathaway. That’s a lot of Hathaways.

Both bedrooms feature skylights, planting balconies, and new en suite bathrooms. That’s not even mentioning the wall-to-wall hardwood, major storage, and in-building gym. Sounds pretty good, even if they have a baby on the way.

They ought to be careful though, as the building just a few steps away from the Dakota, the site of Roman Polanksi’s pregnancy horror film Rosemary’s Baby. Watch out for demonic cults, Anne!

